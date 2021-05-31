South-West Govs Condemn Gulak’s Killing

The chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has condemned the killing of Ahmad Gulak, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

Gulak was killed in Owerri, the Imo State capital by men suspected to be IPOB members.

Reacting to the news, Akeredolu said, “This cowardly act is calculated to instigate Nigerians against each other, particularly Northerners, against the Igbo living outside the South-East.

“We must confront the enemies of the people with a view to neutralizing them.

“This is definitely not the time for political correctness. Banditry should not be allowed to subvert the legitimacy of the current Government at all levels.

“We call on all security agencies to collaborate with a view to unveiling the criminal elements sponsoring and undertaking terrorist acts. they must be punished, severely.

“We want to use this medium to express our solidarity with our brother Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

“We admonish him and other Governors in the South Eastern States to brace up, and confront the current security challenge to put an end to the bloodbath in the land.

“The enemies of the people always employ the weapon of fear to create disaffection in the polity.”