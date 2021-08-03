South Sudan Parliament Sworn In, Activists Arrested

A total of 588 MPs – a mix of delegates from the ruling party, the Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) and former rebel factions who signed the truce that ended the country’s civil war – took the oath of office at a ceremony in Juba presided over by the chief justice.

coalition of civil society groups issued a declaration, saying they had “had enough” after 10 years of independence marked by civil war, escalating insecurity, hunger and political instability.

Kuel Aguer Kuel, a former state governor, and renowned analyst Augustino Ting Mayai, were arrested in the capital Juba for signing the declaration, said Rajab Mohandis, another of the signatories.

President Salva Kiir earlier revoked the appointment of 35 lawmakers to the Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly before they took oath of office. The MPs, mostly from Kiir’s SPLM, were appointed in May 2021 to participate in the new legislative assembly as stipulated in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement. He however did not give reasons for their dismissal.

SOURCE: All Africa