South- East Insecurity: Umahi Gives Shoot-At-Sight Order

The Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered security operatives to engage anyone found attacking them or their facilities.

Umahi gave the order when he received the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-East zone, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Government House in Abakaliki.

Egbunike was in the state to seek support for the newly formed “Operation Restore Peace” in the entire South-East zone.

“I charge security agents to engage anyone who attacks them as it is stupid for you to be holding a gun and someone will kill and snatch your gun.

“The security agents are human beings like others in the society and are also peoples’ fathers and mothers,” Umahi was quoted by NigerianTribune.

He added that the lives of his men (policemen) “are not cheaper than our own and you should not allow your personnel posted to the state to leave because we need them and will accommodate them.

“I can assure you that we are doing everything we can to re-orientate these boys. We have offered amnesty; my position is that this agitation should be aggregated to enable leaders to engage the centre. We are not the only ones that are marginalised and no one is burning down police Stations and killing policemen except the South-East.”