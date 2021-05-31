Headline

South-East Gradually Becoming Like North-East – Shehu Sani

Damola Areo3 hours ago
7
Shehu Sani Slams Presidency Over Attack On Northern Elders Forum
Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has expressed the fear that the South-East is gradually becoming like the North-East.

This is in reaction to the attacks on police officers and their formations in the region. Also, offices of the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, have been getting razed by unknown gunmen.

Just yesterday, Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan was killed in the region.

Reacting, Shehu Sani tweeted, “Everything that happened in the North East is gradually happening in the South East. The tragic experiences of the people of Borno, Yobe & Adamawa should be a lesson to learn from.

“Terrorists like unknown Gunmen can only destabilize the region with their operations. This must stop”.

In another tweet, Senator Shehu pointed out the negative effects of terrorism on the country and its citizens.

He said, “When violence persists in a region in the form of attacks, killings, collapse of security and gross human rights violations by both the state and non-state actors, foreign countries will start issuing travel advisory warnings, then pull out of investment and then displacement of people”.

Tags
