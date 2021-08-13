South-East Can’t Win If Given Chance For 2023 Presidency – Dokpesi

DAAR Communications boss, Raymond Dokpesi, has said the South-East cannot win the 2023 presidency if given the chance to run.

This is as he lamented that it is unfair that the region is yet to produce a Nigerian president since 1999.

He said, ” I am a very strong advo­cate that the Igbos should be given an opportunity to be president of the Federal Re­public of Nigeria.

“This is because all the other parts of the South al­ready produced the presi­dent. Even the South-South has not had a full term yet but the truth of the matter is that the South-East has not done at all.

“So, they should have opportunity to have a shot at it. In that light, I believe justice, fairness and equity should get it but the reality of that is that the South- East cannot win the nation­al elections at this point in time.

“So, we must go for it, ob­tain it and support whoever is likely to understand the challenges of the South as well as the North, who will unite the country first and foremost; a candidate who will make the sacrifices and understand the people of Nigeria as a whole.

“We need a candidate who has all the criteria that need to be fulfilled to be able to govern effective­ly. Once we get that person, then the whole of Nigeria should rally round such a person in order to correct this morass we have been thrown into”.

Also speaking on the leadership crisis rocking the PDP, Dokpesi said the governors and elders of the party deserve commenda­tion for the courageous and just manner in which the matter was handled.

“As regards what the PDP did two days ago on the resolution of the internal crisis that came up, I think that was very courageous and visionary. I commend the governors, elders and stakeholders of the PDP for being very clear and just in resolving the issue.

“There was no victor, no vanquished. All the emphasis was on the fact that this party must put its house in order and prepare itself to be able to win 2023 elections and everybody must shelve his personal ambition and put in efforts to ensure that the hopes of Nigerians in the PDP is not dashed.

“We must unite and make sure that the neces­sary changes that are re­quired are achieved”, he said.