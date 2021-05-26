South Can Destroy Cows Like Hisbah Does To Alcohol – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that southerners have right to destroy cows from the north if the north has the right to confiscate alcohol products.

He said this in reaction to the Hisbah Police confiscating 8,400 bottles of beer in Kano.

Reacting, Reno Omokri wrote on Facebook, “Yesterday, Kano Hisbah destroyed a lorry load of beer belonging to a Southerner, and Nigeria did not collapse (even though Kano happily receives VAT from beer sold in the South).

“In the same vein, Nigeria will not collapse if Southern states destroy any cattle caught grazing openly.

“We must refuse to live in a country where cows have more rights than human beings.”