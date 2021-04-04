South African Pastor Farts On Heads Of Worshippers “To Demonstrate God’s Power” (Pix)

Pastor Christ Penelope has fired back at criticism of his unusual practice after photos of him sitting on the faces of devotees in South Africa made the rounds on social media.

A South African pastor who farts on the heads of his congregation has fired back at criticism, insisting he’s demonstrating “God’s power”.

Pastor Christ Penelope of the SevenFold Holy Spirit Ministries in the South African province of Limpopo reportedly breaks wind on his church members to supposedly help them become wealthy, it’s claimed.

Some devotees are said to wait months to experience the so-called “sacred blow off” and hopefully turn their fortunes around.

Images of the pastor’s practice were widely shared on the internet, with photos showing him sitting on a devotee’s head, leading to a backlash on social media.

However, Pastor Penelope, who previously hit the headlines for using condom oil to anoint his congregation, said the act of breaking wind on others started with Jesus Christ.

He told the magazine Drum: “It started with Master Jesus when he stepped on Peter. It is the demonstration of God’s power. Just like God made Adam go into a deep sleep, it is a similar thing.

“God did anything with the body of Adam while he was on the ground in deep sleep. He was not feeling anything.

“The Bible doesn’t say anything about Adam saying ‘God, you are hurting me’. “When they wake up from the deep sleep, they will tell you that they didn’t feel anything.

“It is showing the power of God and those who needed healing are healed afterwards and others get to manifest at that moment.”

The pastor added: “Remember when people try to tarnish your image, that is when He shows his glory. “As long as souls are won into the kingdom, he who sits on the throne laughs at his enemies.”