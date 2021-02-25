South African Actress Nambitha To Move To Nollywood

South African top actress and TV host, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, has expressed interest in joining the Nigerian movie industry otherwise known as Nollywood.

Speaking to Daily Post, Nambitha said the move is to further expand her root in Africa’s growing entertainment niche.

She hailed the industry for producing ome of the finest actors in the African continent.

“Nollywood is arguably the largest and most successful film industry in Africa. They have produced some of the internationally recognised actresses we all look up to today such as Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Jim Iyke and a whole lot of them. It will be an honour to feature and similarly have a breakthrough in such a unique industry”, she said.

Quizzed on her favourite role as an actress and one she will like to get featured in, she added: ‘I don’t have a preference on any particular role I would like to play.

“As an actress, you must learn to be versatile and ready to adapt quickly. I have played several roles in most of my movies though I prefer the “Bosslady” chick who likes to take the lead and have men roll to her”.