Sound Sultan Was My Cousin, Wyclef Reacts To Singer’s Death

US singer Wyclef has mourned the passing of Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan’s death was announced yesterday, with his family saying he died after suffering from throat cancer.

He was buried in New Jersey in the United States according to Islamic rights.

Reacting to the news, Wyclef tweeted, “ Everyone in Nigeria knows I called @soundsultan my cousin I lost a great brother. Rest In Peace.”

Sound Sultan is survived by his wife, three children and siblings including his music albums Kpseeeeeeew (2001); Textbook (2004); Naija 007 (2007); SS4 (2008); Back to The Future (2010); Me, My Mouth and Eye (2012); Out of The Box (2016).