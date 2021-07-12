Entertainment

Sound Sultan Was Kind, Passionate – Buhari

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0
Sound Sultan (source: Instagram)
Sound Sultan (source: Instagram)

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, aged 44.

The President notes that Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole. As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry.

The deceased, President Buhari affirms, was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.

The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends and associates.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Ahmed Musa Gets Married For The Third Time

10 hours ago
#FvckYouChallenge: Wyclef Releases His Cover, Claims He Is From Nigeria

Sound Sultan Was My Cousin, Wyclef Reacts To Singer’s Death

10 hours ago
Sound Sultan, 2face

Seven Things You Should Know About Late Musician, Sound Sultan

22 hours ago
Sound Sultan (source: Instagram)

JUST IN: Singer Sound Sultan Dies At 44

1 day ago
Back to top button