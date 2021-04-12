Entertainment

Sophia Williams Mocks Ex-husband Tchidi Chikere And Nuella Njuigbo’s Rumored Crashed Marriage

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
55

Sophia Williams took to Instagram to throw shade amidst rumours her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere’s marriage to Nuella Njubigbo has crashed.

Actress Sophia and filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere, share 3 sons together though their marriage crashed in 2012.

He then married actress Nuella Njubigbo and they referred to their marriage as a union “made in heaven”.

Now, Tchidi and Nuella have unfollowed each other on Instagram amidst rumours of their marriage being over, and Sophia took to Instagram to mock them.

Actress Sophia Williams throws shade after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo unfollowed each other amidst marriage crash rumours

 

“Wetin dey happen to one love made in heaven?” Sophia asked, adding, “Just asking for one friend who is not on Instagram.  E choke.”

Actress Sophia Williams throws shade after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo unfollowed each other amidst marriage crash rumours

 

Her followers also joined her in throwing shade.

Actress Sophia Williams throws shade after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo unfollowed each other amidst marriage crash rumours

Actress Sophia Williams throws shade after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo unfollowed each other amidst marriage crash rumours

Actress Sophia Williams throws shade after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo unfollowed each other amidst marriage crash rumours

 

This comes only days after Sophia shared an Instagram post where she talked about by blessed by the “betrayal” and told her followers, “I hope you understand this message.”

Actress Sophia Williams throws shade after her ex-husband Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo unfollowed each other amidst marriage crash rumours

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
55

Related Articles

Jide-Jide Kosoko Reveals Reasons Actors Are 'Sexually Harassed' Within Industry

I Didn’t Become A Polygamist Intentionally – Jide Kosoko

13 hours ago

Give Me True Love Not Fake One – Angela Okorie

13 hours ago
Rita Dominic (source: Instagram)

I Won’t Rush Into Marriage To Please The Public – Rita Dominic

13 hours ago
peju johnson

I Love Money More Than Sex – Actress Peju Johnson

3 days ago
Back to top button