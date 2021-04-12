Sophia Williams Mocks Ex-husband Tchidi Chikere And Nuella Njuigbo’s Rumored Crashed Marriage

Sophia Williams took to Instagram to throw shade amidst rumours her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere’s marriage to Nuella Njubigbo has crashed.

Actress Sophia and filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere, share 3 sons together though their marriage crashed in 2012.

He then married actress Nuella Njubigbo and they referred to their marriage as a union “made in heaven”.

Now, Tchidi and Nuella have unfollowed each other on Instagram amidst rumours of their marriage being over, and Sophia took to Instagram to mock them.

“Wetin dey happen to one love made in heaven?” Sophia asked, adding, “Just asking for one friend who is not on Instagram. E choke.”

Her followers also joined her in throwing shade.

This comes only days after Sophia shared an Instagram post where she talked about by blessed by the “betrayal” and told her followers, “I hope you understand this message.”