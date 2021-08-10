Son Defends Pastor Who Snatched Church Member’s Wife, Kids

There has been drama on Facebook for hours now after a pastor announced his wedding to his new bride and it turns out she is the wife of a member of his church.

Pastor Moses Adeeyo, the General Overseer of World Bank Assembly, took to Facebook to share pictures of him and his new wife, Tina Adeeyo, clad in their traditional and their white wedding attires.

He then thanked God “for making all things beautiful in your time.”

Shortly after the photos were shared, a member of the church, Bright Ben, wrote on Facebook: “My church pastor married my wife!!!”

He accompanied the claim with photo evidence of him and Tina at their traditional and white wedding years ago.

Tina with first husband, Bright Ben, at their traditional and white wedding

In another post, he explained how his wife ended up as his pastor’s wife.

He wrote: “ADULTERY… As shameful as it sounds, it is a true life story. MY PASTOR MARRIED MY WIFE.

“I’ve been married to Mrs Tina Bright for over 12years with 2kids,a girl and a boy.

“I married her traditionally and white wedding and took her to introduce to my Pastor Moses Adeeyo. The General Overseer of World Bank Assembly in Eneka , obio/akpor LGA Rivers State. We started attending the church and became full financial members.

“My wife was given an immediate appointment 7months ago, she moved out of the house with our 2kids before I got back from work. I searched everywhere and called everyone even the G.O. unknown to me that he was the architect of my problems.

“After sometime he stopped picking my calls and blocked my phone line. I’ve been looking for her until I saw this pictures yesterday online. He claimed that the Holy Spirit told him that she is his wife. Is the Holy Spirit an author of confusion.? My wife of 12yrs is now his.

“Pls Couples be careful in world Bank Assembly be careful of Pst MOSES ADEEYO.”

The story began going viral, with people defending the pastor that he has divorced his first wife.

But the son of the pastor has now weighed in. Peter Adesoji Adeeyo, who is also a pastor, revealed in a Facebook post that his father did not divorce his mother before wedding a member’s wife so his mother is still legally the first wife.

He wrote: “My mother Mercy Adeeyo has not yet been divorced to her husband my father pastor Moses Adeeyo, no settlement made yet, the matter is still in court. Tina Adeeyo is now the second wife while my mother is the first wife.”