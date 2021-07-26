Some People Are Angry COVID-19 Is Not In My Church – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has said some people are angry COVID-19 is not infecting people at his church.

The clergyman stated that COVID-19 cannot spread in his church because the place is a COVID-19-free zone.

He said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation at his church’s headquarters in Sango Otta, Ogun State.

He said, “They are all scared that this church does not know COVID-19. They are all scared.

“Some are very upset that nobody is catching COVID here! It is a COVID- free zone. You can’t catch COVID here.

They almost moved families against themselves. You lather your parents who gave birth to you. They say, “why?” COVID. It is satan.

“And old age now becomes a disease. See how we are jumping here and enjoying Jesus. Without boldness, you have lost your space”.