Soludo Wins APGA Governorship Primaries

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Soludo Speaks On Poverty, Healthcare In Nigeria
Professor Charles Soludo.

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo has emerged victorious in the Anambra governorship primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Soludo garnered 740 votes to defeat other challengers in the party. He will officially represent the party in the governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021.

It will be recalled that the former banker announced his intention to run for the state’s top position in February. Current state governor, Willie Obiano amongst other topshots in the party were present at the event.

Cheers broke out as Soludo was announced winner of the contest that took place in the state capital, Awka.

A few weeks ago, Soludo narrowly escaped death after unknown gunmen attacked him and entourage while he was campaigning in Isuofia, Aguata LGA of the state. Three of his police aides were killed in the attack.

