Soludo Narrates How He Survived Attack By Gunmen

Twenty-four hours after gunmen attacked a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, he said the operation lasted for more than 10 minutes.

Gunmen had opened fire during a town hall meeting at the Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing three of his security aides.

But Soludo, who spoke on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today narrated how gunmen attacked him.

“When it was all over, it took several minutes, 10 or 15 minutes of continuous gun battles going back and forth of stopping, starting again,” Soludo said.

“By the time we all came back, we saw three bodies lying in the pool of their blood. They were the three policemen. May God grant their soul eternal rest.

“At first I thought, maybe the policemen were shooting in the air. Until I began to hear people screaming and all of that and everybody just scampered for safety.

“Just as I was about to wrap up the town hall meeting and said finally for them now to open up for comments and answers, there were gunshots.”

While commiserating with the families of the slain officers, Soludo promised to support them.

He described the attack as senseless, noting that no political office should be worth the blood of a chicken, how much a human life.

Soludo also prayed for the quick release of the Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, who was abducted during the attack.

The ex-CBN governor, a member of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is one of the frontline aspirants for the November 6 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the police authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo, in Anambra State.

Ikenga Tochukwum, who is the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed this via a statement on Thursday.