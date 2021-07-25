Solskjaer Speaks On Pogba Being Linked To PSG

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has said he has nothing to say about speculations linking Paul Pogba away from the club.

Pogba is said to have turned down contract renewal with Man United as Paris St Germain is said to have the midfielder on its radar.

On the issue, Solskjaer told reporters following the Red Devils’ pre-season 4-2 defeat against QPR on Saturday: “There are always speculations about Paul.

“The talks between the club and Paul’s representatives, I am not in the detail of every single one of them, so I have got nothing to say really about that.

Asked further on PSG’s interest in Pogba, Solskjaer continued: “There’s always speculation about Paul and there’s always clubs being interested.

“Of course, we have seen Paul at his best and Paul knows what we feel about it. And of course, I have enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully, we can work together. Let’s see what happens.”