Solskjaer Slams Man United Players After 1-1 Draw Against AC Milan

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed disappointment at his side’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Thursday.

The Europa League game was played at Old Trafford with United holding the elad till the 90th minute when AC Milan equalized.

“Very disappointed to concede with one of the last kicks of the ball, or head.

“That makes it harder of course, but it was always going to be going down to the second game there, anyway,” said the Norwegian.

“I’ve seen him [Henderson] save them, but it’s the structure that we lose. We dropped too deep and we got blocked off and they got the header on.

“We should have attacked the ball with the men we had there. We were a bit too slow with the possession.”