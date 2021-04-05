Solskjaer Rules Out Anthony Martial From United’s Remaining Season

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club’s forward, Anthony Martial, may not feature for the club again this season.

This is as a result of an injury he picked up during the 2-0 win France recorded against Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier game.

Speaking ahead of United’s game against Brighton on Sunday, Solskjaer said Martial may not return for the club this season due to the injury he sustained on the knee.

“Unfortunately, he sprained his knee with France,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“It’s always when they go away on internationals… you can keep your fingers crossed and hope they come back fit.

“Losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when reports from there [France] was that it wasn’t anything serious but it looks a bad one.”