Solskjaer Names Player To Leave Man United On Varane’s Arrival

Axel Tuanzebe will leave Manchester United on loan following the arrival of Raphael Varane from Rela Madrid.

This is according to United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who spoke on Wednesday after his side drew 2-2 against Brentford.

“With Raphael looking like everything is sorted there, I can see Axel going out because I’ve got Raphael Varane, [Harry] Maguire, [Victor] Lindelof and Eric Bailly,” Solskjaer said.

Varane joins Jadon Sancho who signed for United from Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Speaking on the signing, Solskjaer said, “The club has shown its ambition with one of the most exciting young forwards in world football [Sancho] and one of the most respected centre-backs in the world.

“As I’ve said before, every manager would be happy the sooner the better the deals are done and this year we’ve managed to get it sorted. The two we’ve got in will make a huge difference for us and as a manager you can’t ask for more backing when you’ve got these two in as early as we have.”