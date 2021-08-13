Solskjaer Gives Update On Varane At Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on Raphael Varane’s prospective move to Manchester United, ahead of the Reds’ opening Premier League fixture against Leeds.

United are in the final stages of preparation for Saturday’s crunch meeting with Leeds at Old Trafford, which is scheduled for a 12:30 BST kick-off.

The boss was asked what stage the Varane transfer is up to, when he faced the press in his traditional pre-match briefing.

“He’s not trained with us,” began Ole. “All the dots are over the Is but we haven’t crossed the Ts yet.

“Things happen, things take time and unfortunately with the isolation and the delay, there are things [that cause delays].

“I can’t say that the will be involved tomorrow. I can probably say that he won’t be because he’s not trained with us.

“It always happens that there’s little things in there. The big hold up was the isolation and quarantine of course. He’s been in Manchester.”