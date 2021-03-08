Sports

Solskjaer Gives Update On Rashford’s Injury After Manchester Derby

Damola Areo24 mins ago
Solskjaer and Rashford/Sky Sports

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the injury sustained by Marcus Rashford has to do with his ankle.

Rashford picked up the injury during United’s 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw ensured the visitors walk home with all three points.

When asked about the severity of Rashford’s injury at his post-match press conference, Solskjaer said: “I don’t know. It’s something with his ankle.

“When he sprinted 70 yards to save a goal, it showed the attitude of the boy.

“I think he went over on his ankle, but we need to do a scan. I have not had time to speak to the doctor yet.”

