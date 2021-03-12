Solskjaer Gives Update On Anthony Martial Injury

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he doubts Anthony Martial will be available for his side’s clash against West Ham on Sunday.

Martial was substituted against AC Milan after picking up an injury in the Europa League game played on Thursday.

The game played at Old Trafford ended 1-1.

Providing an update on Martial, Solskjaer said at post-match press conference, “It’s another scan we need to look at.

“I don’t think he will be ready for Sunday. Edinson’s not [ready] for Sunday [either].”