Solskjaer Cautions Man United Fans Over Buying Of Players

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cautioned fans of the club about their desire to see huge signings made by the club.

High-profile players like Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Raphael Varane continue to be heavily linked with Manchester United.

However, Solskjaer urges the fans to be realistic with their desire because the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting football.

“The pandemic is definitely affecting everyone in football.

“Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone. It might affect us all well.

“We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch.

“There are improvements on the training ground, stadium – we have to look at the whole picture. Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.

“I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes,” Solskjaer said.