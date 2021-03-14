Solskjaer Adds Ronaldo As Player He Would Love To Sign

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is in the list of players he would love to sign to the club.

Ronaldo left United to Real Madrid in 2009 but now plays for Juventus where his continued stay is in doubt.

In a QandA session with United’s website, Solskjaer listed Ronaldo and Roy Keane as players he would love to sign.

“I’d love the player – Roy Keane, I’m not sure if I could manage him though!” he said.

“I’d sign him every day of the week. Roy was so influential but then again, I played with Cristiano and he’s been the best player in the world alongside [Lionel] Messi for the past 10 to 15 years now, so Cristiano.

“You’d take him in your team, for sure.”