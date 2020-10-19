Soldiers Block Venue For #EndSARS Protest In Abuja

Some soldiers of the Nigerian Army have blocked the popular Aya roundabout where EndSARS protesters were to converge this morning.

The soldiers who were armed used barricades to blocked the roads leading to the roundabout to prevent the protesters from getting to the venue.

Below are some pictures courtesy of Channels Television.

The action by the military might be a part of the enforcement of a ban on protests in Abuja.

Concise News reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, banned on all forms of protests in Abuja.

The announcement was made amid continued protests by EndSARS campaigners speaking up against police brutality.

The FCTA accuses the protesters of breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, resolved that the ongoing protests endanger the lives of everyone in the capital city.

“All street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT,” a statement read.