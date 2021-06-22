Social Media Won’t Transform Lives, Join Politics, Osinbajo Tells Youths

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerian youths to join politics.

According to him, politics transforms lives for good way more than social media which many youths are engaged in.

Osinbajo said this at the Progressive Youth Conference organised by the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

He said, “It is evident just from voter-turnout alone that the vast majority of young people either do not register to vote or do not vote.

“Those who even participate at all would rather engage within the very constrained space of social media platforms or join pressure groups.”

Osinbajo stated that social media “do not transform the lives of millions for good or ill”, and added: “If you are keen on how the future will turn out, you must be involved in politics.”

The VP added that he joined politics in 1999 when he became a members of the Alliance for Democracy.