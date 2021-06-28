Social Media Regulation For National Interest – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said regulating social media is for the national interest.

According to him, social media comes with good and evil and must be regulated just as every other thing in this world.

He said this when he appeared on Channels TV programme “Mr. Speaker Chats with Young Nigerians.”

Gbajabiamila said: “The social media is the most potent weapon for good and for evil. While we welcome the good, we must prepare over the evil. You cannot use the idea of free speech to destroy me.

“Most democracies in the world today are making efforts to regulate the social media and the National Assembly has been considering regulating the social media for long. But each time the issue comes up, Nigerians kick against it.

“It is something we need to do because we have a responsibility to protect every single citizen in this country and that is what we must do,”