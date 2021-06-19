Social Media Is Robbing People Of Their Future – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has warned that social media is robbing people of their future.

He was speaking on “Combating the challenge of education without integration’’, at the seventh convocation ceremony of Landmark University in Kwara State.

“This social media saga has eroded the substance of destiny of most youths today. What is supposed to be a plus has suddenly become a major minus.

“This is because everything of value delivers through investment of time.

“Suddenly, we are faced with a generation on the wrong side of history; the honour of this generation has been wiped off,’’ the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, said.

Oyedepo stressed that social media content that did not add value should be restricted.

“They chat all day with no time left to think, plan, programme and engage productively in the pursuit of any task.

“Many youths spend less than 10 to 20 per cent of their time on their tasks per day. They can never match a generation that spends 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their time on their tasks.

“We must device means to put a check on free access to social media particularly those that are not adding values.’’ he insisted.