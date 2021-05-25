Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 24, 2021 arrested six suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are Tochukwu Okoro, Okechukwu Ejechie, Nwankwo Okeke, Edeh Emmanuel, Emeka Chukwunonso and Kenechukwu Ekunie.

They were arrested at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu based on credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

A Toyota Camry car with registration number YAB 418 AZ was recovered from Tochukwu Okoro while other incriminating materials including laptops and mobile phones were recovered from the other suspects.

The suspects will be charged to Court as soon as the investigation is concluded.