Sit-At-Home Proved People No Longer Respect South-East Political Leaders – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the sit-at-home order which was observed by the people of the South-East shows that the political leaders are no longer respected by the people.

The sit-at-home order was issued by IPOB to be observed every Monday in protest against the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu by the Department of State Services, DSS.

The order was widely obeyed in the South-East last Monday as commercial and vehicular activities were grounded in the region.

Reacting, Simon Ekpa tweeted, “Biafra people loyalty is to IPOB and not to the corrupt politicians of the Eastern Region. The sit-at-home is a confirmation that the people no longer respect political leaders but agitators who want to free them from Nigeria’s bondage. This evening we will address this.”

The order which was to be obeyed every Monday has now been suspended.

According to IPOB, sit-at-home is now to be observed only when Nnamdi Kanu is making a court appearance.