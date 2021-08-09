News

Sit-at-home Order Didn’t Affect Examination In South-East – NECO

The National Examination Council, NECO, has said it did not recorded any disturbance in the examination it conducted in the South-East on Monday.

Concise News reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had announced a sit-at-home order to be observed every Monday.

IPOB gave the order in protest against the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Today being Monday, the order was widely observed in the South-East.

However, NECO spokesman, Mr Azeez Sanni, said the order didn’t affect the Council’s examination throughout the region.

“The candidates are writing Mathematics exam today (Monday) and so far we have not got any report of any candidate being stopped from sitting for the NECO exam in the South-East or any part of the country.

“We are concluding the examinations next week with some papers,” he said.

