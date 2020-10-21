Singer Beyonce Lends Support To #EndSARS Protests

US singer, Beyonce has lent her support to the ongoing EndSARS protests which are currently taking place in Nigeria.

The singer said that she’s currently working with the organizers of the protests in providing emergency healthcare, food, and shelter.

She wrote, “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS. We have been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for change.

“We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you. Please visit Beyonce.com for a list of organisations to show your support.”