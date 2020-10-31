Simi Speaks On Insulting Children Of Nigerian Politicians

Simi has advised people not to rain curses on the children of Nigerian politicians regardless of what their parents do.
Since videos surfaced from a plenary at the Lagos State House of Assembly, many Nigerians have been insulting politicians.
According to them, the politicians are corrupt are never care about the well-being of the people.
Their anger is apparently starting to spill down on the children of the politicians.
To stop that, Simi wrote on Twitter:
“I feel like we really shouldn’t be raining curses on the children of these people. I understand the agitation and that most of them don’t care about us, but the goal is to be better than them and I can’t imagine it’s good for the mental health of them kids. We can rise above it.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.