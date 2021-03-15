Simi Denies Mocking Davido As Wizkid, Burna Boy Win Grammy Award

Singer Simi has denied mocking Davido while celebrating Wizkid and Burna Boy over the Grammy Award win.

Simi who took to Twitter after the winners were announced last night said, “Starboy and Burna, E Choke!”

E Choke, a slang common with Davido was taken to mean Simi was mocking him when she included it in her twett congratulating Wizkid and Burna Boy.

A fan wrote: “Simi ending that tweet with e choke doesn’t really make sense sha. E be like shade.”

Responding, Simi said she wants everyone to win and did not intentionally use the slang to mock Davido.

She wrote: “I love Davido and I love Wiz. I was celebrating the winners and used the slang just as a SLANG. A friend said to remove it because fans thought it was shade and so I did. It didn’t even occur to me at all. What would be the point of me shading either of them? To what end?

“Damn. I’m just trying to finish Modern Family. Leave me alone, I get it. You love your people and want to defend them.

“I want everyone to win. I always say that. I always show that. Abeg Relax.”