Sign Mbappe Or Haaland, Ferdinand Tells Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland to boost the club’s chances next season.

He said this after the club played goalless against Chelsea on Sunday.

“Manchester United were playing catch up from everybody last season,” Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel.

“They finished 30 points behind Liverpool last season, now they are above them.

“That’s a big, big achievement in that sense. We were not sitting there last season thinking Manchester United would win the league this season or be up there.

“Four or five weeks ago, we were saying that, so I see that as a massive step in the right direction. Is this team in a better position than they were last season? Yes, they are. Is there still work to do? Yes, there is.

“But I see progress. I still see room for improvement, we definitely need to buy a centre-back, a commanding centre back with pace, please!

“I think [Edinson] Cavani, yes, he’s a good stopgap, but [we need] a centre forward. If people like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are available, you can’t allow them to go somewhere else, and you need to move heaven and earth to get them here.”