Show Up In Court On Monday, Deji Adeyanju Urges Nnamdi Kanu’s Supporters

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged supporters of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu, to show up in court on Monday where he would be arraigned on treason.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to face charges of treason.

He and his IPOB are agitating for the secession of the South-East and South-South from Nigeria.

Ahead of his arraignment, Deji Adeyanju took to social media, saying, “I appeal to Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters to flood the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday as they begin his trial.

“That is the language Buhari understands. Don’t let anyone scare you. Citizens have the right to protest and also to attend the trial of one of their own.”