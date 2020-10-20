Show #EndSARS Protesters You Understand – Obasanjo Tells Buhari

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to apply measures which will make EndSARS protesters realize that he understands their plight.

Obasanjo said that the youths have been frustrated due to the situation of the country.

He advised the president to show that he cares by exploring windows of opportunities to ensure better welfare for the youths.

Obasanjo gave the advise when he paid a visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

He was quoted as saying “Over 65 per cent of our population are under the age of 35, who look up to the best in life, who struggle for education; some of them didn’t even get educated while those who are educated get frustrated because of lack of opportunities. We must realise that the lid on the boiling steam would have to be removed.

“But I believe that there are windows of opportunity which the government can explore to show that it cares about the people, especially the youth’s welfare as the father of the country, particularly as the father of the youths.

“Fortunately, by experience, the President has children and he knows how youths behave. I believe that the opportunities can still be taken to let the youths know that he, as a father, understands their plight and his government understands their plight and he is ready to make life better for them,” Obasanjo concluded.