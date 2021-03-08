Shoot Wakili’s Son On Sight, Femi Fani-Kayode Tells Authorities

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the son of the arrested Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, should be also be arrested or shot on sight.

He said this after Wakili was arrested by a joint operation of men of the Oodua Peoples Congress and local vigilante.

According to Fani-Kayode, “I congratulate my friend & brother, Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland & the OPC for the successful capture of Wakili, one of the most barbaric & notorious foreign Fulani terrorists & cold-blooded killers, in the country. This is the way forward. Kudos!

“There is no doubt that the newly captured Wakili is the godfather of terrorism in the SW. However, the enforcer & “hard man” of his terrorist cell is his son whose name is Abu. Abu killed 10 innocent souls 3 days ago and Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho), who was utterly enraged and who sent pictures of their bodies to me one hour after they were murdered. I forwarded same to my friend & brother Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state who not only forwarded them to the IGP in my presence but also called him and briefed him.

“The IGP assured him that he would take necessary action & look into the matter. Sadly this morning, after the arrest of his father yesterday, Abu has killed 4 more innocent & defenceless souls. This is unacceptable. The boy is just a heartless & vicious beast & worse of all he is not even a Nigerian. He, like his father Wakili together with most of the terrorists in our land, is a FOREIGN Fulani & not a local one. I hereby call on the authorities to locate, arrest & prosecute Wakili’s son, Abu, immediately or better still shoot him on sight.

“I also call on them to charge Wakili to court as soon as possible & ensure that he is brought to justice for his horrendous crimes against the people of Ibarapa, Oyo state & the South West. Finally, I call for the immediate release of the OPC heroes who arrested the monster.”