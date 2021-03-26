Shoot-At-Sight Order Hindering Negotiations With Bandits – Sheikh Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi has said the shoot-at-sight order by President Muhammadu Buhari against bandits is hindering negotiations with them.

Gumi said the order is hindering negotiations with the bandits who abducted the students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna.

“If we had encouragement, we would have met all the leaders. All those we met usually offered to support us to negotiate on our behalf, just like what happened in Niger State.

Presently, our ability has reached the extent that we can identify who is involved in any criminal act. We have identified the leader of those who took the students but he has never attended any peace meeting with us.

Those groups we met identified him but we could not reach out to him because of the security implication since the government gave a shoot-at-sight order and then the government said no negotiation. So, I don’t want us to go into the bush and the government will think we are encouraging them,” he told DailyTrust

Speaking on what needs to be done to rescue the abducted students, the cleric said, “What I think is for the government to just relax and allow us to follow these people to teach them how to behave, admonish them and then negotiate so that they stop this thing. We are doing this for ourselves not for the government or any political party.

We don’t want politicians to mess up our land because they will come and go while we remain here, God willing. So we are not doing it for political reasons, we are doing it for ourselves so that we stop killing each other.”