Shiites Destroyed Property, Attacked Citizens, Officers – Police

The FCT Police Command on Monday, 29th March, 2021 successfully restored calm at Maitama after professionally dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites.

Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including Police Officers with stones and other dangerous objects.

In a statement issued, the police said, “In view of the above, the Command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property.

“The Command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT. ”

The statement was signed by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja.