Shekau Appoints Abu Muhammad As New War Commander, Kills Predecessor

The factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has appointed Abu Muhammad as the new Amirul Jaysh “Commander of War, for the faction he is leading after killing the former Commander, Abu Fatimah.

PRNigeria gathered that Mr Shekau personally shot and killed Abu Fatimah, last week, for allegedly betraying their sect.

A source disclosed that two other senior Commanders were also eliminated by the ‘daredevil’ Shekau.

“Following an internal dispute, Shekau killed Abu Fatima, one other Commander and Amirul Fi’ya, who is a son to a renowned Bama businessman, Alhaji Modu Katakauma,” the source added.

