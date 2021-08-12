Shehu Shagari’s Wife Dies At 80 After COVID Complications

The family of late president Shehu Shagari has announced the death of his wife, Hadiza Shagari.

Hadiza is said to have died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 80.

A funeral prayer will be said for her a=today at the National Mosque in Abuja.

This is according to a statement shared by a grandson of late Shagari, Bello Shagari.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja,” the statement read.