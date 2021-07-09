Politics

Shehu Sani Slams Lauretta Onochie For Denying APC Membership

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Senator Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has slammed presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, for denying that she’s a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Onochie made the denial when she yesterday appeared before the Senate Committee to prove why she should be made a Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This is as the constitution prohibits card-carrying members of political parties from vying for such post.

According to Onochie, she stopped being a member of the APC in 2019.

Reacting, Shehu Sani said, “Lauretta is outrightly undeserving of being a commissioner in @inecnigeria.

“Her presence in the electoral body will undoubtedly question its credibility and independence.”

“Her denial before the screening committee is baseless. She is a partisan agent of the ruling party. Period,” he tweeted.

