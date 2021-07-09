Shehu Sani Slams Lauretta Onochie For Denying APC Membership

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has slammed presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, for denying that she’s a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Onochie made the denial when she yesterday appeared before the Senate Committee to prove why she should be made a Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This is as the constitution prohibits card-carrying members of political parties from vying for such post.

According to Onochie, she stopped being a member of the APC in 2019.

Reacting, Shehu Sani said, “Lauretta is outrightly undeserving of being a commissioner in @inecnigeria.

“Her presence in the electoral body will undoubtedly question its credibility and independence.”

“Her denial before the screening committee is baseless. She is a partisan agent of the ruling party. Period,” he tweeted.