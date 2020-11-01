Shehu Sani Reacts As Muslims Rain Curses On Aisha Yesufu In Mosques

Senator Shehu SaniFormer Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted at after activist Aisha Yesufu cried out that Muslims are raining curses on her in mosques.

Aisha Yesufu raised the alarm on social media days after partaking in EndSARS protests in Abuja.

Her action was perceived to be in support of the LGBTQ and also against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response, the activist wondered why there wasn’t this much outrage when she led protests during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

”Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers,” she tweeted.

“I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making the same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria.”

And reacting to the revelation, Shehu Sani tweeted, “To my revered Clerics, be soft and kind to Aisha Yesufu and appreciate her courage, resilience and struggles.

“It may be unpleasant for you now, but you would need her someday to raise the fists and march towards the flames, when the table of Injustice or power turns the opposite direction.”