Shehu Sani Names Two Masterminds Of Kidnappings In Kadun

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has named two people he believes are masterminds of the kidnappings in Kaduna State.

This is as some bandits stormed Bethel Secondary School, Maramara Chickun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped scores of students.

Reacting to the latest abduction, Sani called for the arrest of the two persons he identified.

“In Kaduna state within three days, the bandits kidnapped more students and babies and nurses from our hospitals.

“They raided the Bethel Church and also abducted 13 women going to a wedding. The arrest we need is that of Dogo Gide and Baleri, the masterminds of this terrorism,” he wrote.