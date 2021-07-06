Headline

Shehu Sani Names Two Masterminds Of Kidnappings In Kadun

Damola Areo1 hour ago
4
Shehu Sani Slams Presidency Over Attack On Northern Elders Forum
Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has named two people he believes are masterminds of the kidnappings in Kaduna State.

This is as some bandits stormed Bethel Secondary School, Maramara Chickun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped scores of students.

Reacting to the latest abduction, Sani called for the arrest of the two persons he identified.

“In Kaduna state within three days, the bandits kidnapped more students and babies and nurses from our hospitals.

“They raided the Bethel Church and also abducted 13 women going to a wedding. The arrest we need is that of Dogo Gide and Baleri, the masterminds of this terrorism,” he wrote.

Tags
Damola Areo1 hour ago
4

Related Articles

FG Must Legislate Regulations On COVID-19 - Falana

Sunday Igboho: No Law In Nigeria Backs Night Arrest, Says Falana

53 mins ago
Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB Speaks On Wike, Ifeanyi Uba Behind Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest

1 hour ago

NASS Meets Finance Minister Over 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP

1 hour ago
southern governors

Full Communique From Southern Govs Meeting In Lagos

14 hours ago
Back to top button