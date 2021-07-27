Shehu Sani Kicks As Afenifere Reportedly Compares Igboho, Prophet Muhammad

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has condemned the statement credited to Afenifere which likened Sunday Igboho’s predicament to Prophet Muhammad of Islam.

Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, had said “We recall that Moses had to be taken away from the prying eyes of Pharaoh and his agents in Egypt. Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W) too had to leave his hometown, Mecca for Medina in order to escape persecution.

“Thus, there is nothing wrong in Igboho seeking a respite first to preserve his life and perhaps to re-strategise.”

This received lots of backlash from Muslim faithful including Shehu Sani who took to social media.

He said, “The reported statement by Afenifere stands unreservedly condemned.Their comparison is wrong, unconscionable, provocative and disgusting. It must be withdrawn immediately.

“The Afenifere must tender an unreserved apologies to the Muslim ummah for such acts of irresponsible desecration.

“Nothing is more important and sacrosanct to the Muslim ummah than preserving, defending and upholding the Pious name our Prophet Muhammad SAW. AGAIN Afenifere’s utterances stand unreservedly condemnable”.