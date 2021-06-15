Shehu Sani Hails Ngige For Supporting One Nigeria

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for standing in support of one Nigeria.

Ngige hails from the South-East, a region which is agitating to break away from Nigeria on grounds of marginalisation.

However, Ngige stated that the region is not marginalised as proclaimed.

“Infrastructure wise we have gotten our fair share.

“We are there in the Federal Executive Council. FEC is composed of ministers one per state. But President Buhari gave us six ministers.

“Much more importantly, the propaganda against this government in the Southeast should stop”, Ngige warned.

Reacting, Senator Sani wrote, “Dr. Chris Ngige has made an unambiguous stand against secession and secessionist groups from his region.

“He made valid and substantiated arguments in support of a united Nigeria. I commend his courage”.