Sports

She Slept With Everyone At Inter, AC Milan – Perez Reveals What Mourinho Said About Ozil’s Girlfriend

Damola Areo2 hours ago
19
'Real Madrid's New Stadium Will Be The Best Stadium Of The Future' - President Perez (image courtesy AFP)
'Real Madrid's New Stadium Will Be The Best Stadium Of The Future' - President Perez (image courtesy AFP)

Real Madrid President, Fiorentino Perez, has said the club’s former manager, Jose Mourinho, once revealed that midfielder Mesut Ozil was dating a girl whom many in the profession of football had slept with.

This was disclosed in a leaked tape from 2012 were released by Spanish newspaper, El Confidencial.

Speaking about Ozil, Perez said, “[Ozil] came here aged 21. He is third generation Turk and then he discovers Madrid. There was nothing, no Turks, dicks, third generation or girlfriend.

“He sent his girlfriend away and changed his lifestyle, falling for an Italian model from Milan. He had a private jet, so he would fly out there, have sex and come back.

“Then one day, he annoyed Jose Mourinho, who jokingly said ‘Hey Ozil, idiot, let me tell you something as if I were your father, because this girl you’re going out with has f**ked everyone at Inter and AC Milan, including the coaching staff of both teams.’ [Ozil] ended up leaving her.”

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
19

Related Articles

Leicester City’s Ashleigh Plumptre Invited To Super Falcon Matches In September

7 hours ago
Europa League, Europa League fixture, Europa League top Scorer 2019, Europa League Semi-Final fixtures, Europa League Draw, Europa League Prediction, Europa League Live Score

Giroud Reacts As Chelsea Agree Deal With AC Milan

7 hours ago
Haaland

No Official Bid Received From Chelsea For Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

2 days ago
chiellini

I Cursed Saka Before His Penalty Kick – Chiellini

3 days ago
Back to top button