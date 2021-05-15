She Agreed To Have Sex With Me – Iniubong Umoren’s Alleged Killer

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command paraded Uduak Frank Akpan, the man accused of raping and killing Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, today May 14.

He was paraded to dispel rumours he committed suicide in police custody.

While being paraded alongside his father, Uduak Frank Akpan said he killed Ini Umoren in self defense and not intentionally.

“I asked her that I would like to have sex with her before she left. She agreed and gave a condition that I would have to use condom, which I did.

“While I removed the condom, she became furious and removed the nearby stabilizer to hit me on the head.”

He said that at this point, he moved to defend himself from her attack. He said he hit her with a pressing iron.

He continued: “While I was bleeding, in order to stop her, I used the stabilizer to hit her. When I hit her, she fell.”

Uduak admitted that Ini is not his first victim. He said he has treated five other ladies in the same way but Ini is the only one who died.