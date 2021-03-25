Shasha Market Violence Caused By Those Who Don’t Mean Well For Nigeria – Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Mkainde of Oyo State has said that the Shasha Market crisis was caused by those who don’t mean well for Nigeria.

The Governor said this when he visited Akinyele Market where he advised the traders there to abide in harmony.

Recall that the Shasha Market violence led to the burning, looting and killing of some traders, the incident believed to be ethnically inclined.

Adressing Akinyele Market traders, Makinde said, “When the incident at Shasha happened, I was convinced that it was the handiwork of people that do not mean good for this country.

“We want as many people that can make a living in Oyo State to come here. It does not matter where you are from.

“What I want to say is that this is a market, which has contributed to the economy of Oyo State.

“Now, the government will come here and fix your infrastructure. We will organise the market very well and ensure that there is harmony between everybody that is earning their living here.

“I will meet with the leadership of the market and we will ensure that this place is organized. Truth is, we don’t want any loss of lives.

“This is why we will clear the express road, clean all of these places and they will make ways for you.

“But please, we don’t want people to trade on the expressway, we want them to come in.

“We will get the local government to come here and upgrade your facilities. They will fix the road coming in here, they will put solar light so that people can stay here. But please and please, do ensure that there is ethnic harmony in this place.”